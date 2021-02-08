Award-winning designer, artist Takeo Kobayashi dies at age 72

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s fashion community is mourning the loss of award-winning designer Takeo Kobayashi.
He passed away on Friday at the age of 72.
Kobayashi was born and raised in Japan. He attended prestigious design schools and traveled to several U.S. states before moving to Honolulu in 1971.
He was a designer for the stars creating looks for celebrities such as Jason Momoa, Miss America 1992 Carolyn Sapp, and so many other pageant title holders.
Along with his partner Eric Chandler, Kobayashi also co-founded the local company 2Couture, which created designs for Ala Moana Center and the Hawaii Opera Theater.
He also earned many accolades for this work, winning the Governor’s Designer of the Year award. He was also nominated several times for Hawai’i’s Manufacturer of the Year award.
Loved ones and colleagues will also look back on his legacy and remember the dedication he had to the fashion community as a whole, giving back by co-founding FACE of Nu’uanu, in 2006, giving young designers a platform to showcase their work. That event became Honolulu’s first ever Fashion Week.
Those who knew Kobayashi and Chandler are being invited to share in memories in a private Facebook page by clicking here.
