Wahine basketball snap 6-game road losing streak with big win at Cal Poly

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - 24 hours after losing a close game to Cal Poly in overtime, the Rainbow Wahine basketball team wrapped up their series against the Mustangs with a big 66-60 win on Saturday afternoon.
The ‘Bows were determined to not let Cal Poly force another OT with an impressive final minutes led by Amy Atwell’s 3-pointer with less than a minute left in regulation.
After getting a big defensive stop on the ensuing drive, UH’s Daejah Phillips and Jaime Alexander would both sink two free throws each to seal the victory for Hawaii — UH moves to 4-5 on the season.
UH’s Alexander scored a team-high 16 points, making four of her six 3-pointers and sinking all of her free throw attempts.
The Wahine stay on the road next week for a two-game series against UC Santa Barbara next Friday and Saturday — both tip off at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
