UH basketball get decisive victory over Cal Poly at home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors basketball team had a decisive 84-68 throttling of Cal Poly on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
The game was a continuation of the momentum built off of last weekends thriller against UC Irvine, led by Justin Webster’s game-high 20 points going 6-of-7 shooting and 4-of-5 from beyond the arch.
Also helping the ‘Bows on Friday was center Mate Colina and his nearly double-double performance — scoring 14 points with 9 rebounds.
The Warriors and Mustangs run it back on Saturday night in Manoa — tip off set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum Sports.
