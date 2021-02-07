Rescuers save man who slid 700 feet down an icy Mauna Kea slope

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who visited the snowy summit of Mauna Kea Saturday night is lucky to be alive after a rescue in freezing conditions.
Hawaii County fire officials said the incident happened just after 7 p.m. in the summit area of Mauna Kea.
County rescue crews alongside Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) rescue teams were called out to a report of a man in his 20s who stepped over a guardrail and slipped on ice.
The Hawaii County Fire Department (HCFD) said the man slid 700 feet down. They used a rope system to pull him up to safety.
They said when they found the man, he was in the early stages of hypothermia. A PTA spokesperson said rescuers battled the rough terrain in roughly 23 degree weather to save the man.
After initial treatment, his condition improved and he refused to be transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.