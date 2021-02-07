Rainbow Warriors get weekend sweep over Cal Poly with 81-64 victory at home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get the brooms — The Rainbow Warriors basketball team got the weekend sweep over Cal Poly after a 81-64 victory Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
The momentum of Friday’s dominant win carried over into Saturday, as the ‘Bows would make over 50 percent of their field goals, while also making 50 percent of their shots beyond the arc.
leading the way for Hawaii was senior James Jean-Marie’s game-high 20 points with 5 rebounds, going along with captain Justin Webster’s 18 points — going four-for-four from three.
UH will stay home next week to face Big West leader UC Santa Barbara on Friday and Saturday — both games tip off at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum Sports.
