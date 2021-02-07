Rainbow Wahine fall in overtime at Cal Poly

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a rescheduled match up, the Rainbow Wahine basketball team fell to Cal Poly, 79-71 on Friday afternoon.
UH took a 62-60 lead thanks to Amy Atwell’s 3-point shot with less than a minute left in the game, but Cal Poly would be able to force overtime on the ensuing series.
The Wahine could not click in OT, being outscored 17-9 and missing 7 of their last 8 shots — UH falls to 3-5 on the season.
Hawaii and the Mustangs go at it again on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time — streaming on WatchESPN.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.