Forecast: Cool dry conditions continue, more showers due early next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light and variable winds will prevail through the weekend, leading to mostly clear and cool nights and mornings. Expect a mostly dry weather pattern, with increased upslope clouds and showers possible in the afternoons. A front will move through the islands late Monday and Tuesday, and will bring an uptick of showers and potentially thunderstorms. Cool and dry air will follow the front around midweek.