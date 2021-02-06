Forecast: Cool dry conditions continue, more showers due early next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light and variable winds will prevail through the weekend, leading to mostly clear and cool nights and mornings. Expect a mostly dry weather pattern, with increased upslope clouds and showers possible in the afternoons. A front will move through the islands late Monday and Tuesday, and will bring an uptick of showers and potentially thunderstorms. Cool and dry air will follow the front around midweek.
The large northwest swell has dropped below advisory levels. A new large northwest swell is expected to start building Monday night and shift out of the north as it peaks Tuesday. Surf is likely to reach HSA heights along north and west facing shores. Another large swell is possible late next week.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.