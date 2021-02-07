Firearm, drug charges filed against Oahu man tied to gas station shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man has been charged with possession of meth along with firearms offenses following a shooting late last month.
Honolulu police pulled over 44-year-old David Lunceford on Thursday. Federal prosecutors say a drug sniffing canine indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
Officers say they seized 15 grams of meth and a privately-made 9 mm firearm in the car along with 21 rounds of ammunition.
Lunceford, was arrested and charged for alleged drug trafficking and firearms, ammunition offenses.
Police also linked the car he was driving to a shooting at a Texaco on Beretania Street on Jan. 31. In that incident, prosecutors said several shots were fired at another vehicle. No serious injuries were reported.
