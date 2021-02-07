DOH: Second case of U.K. COVID variant detected in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A second case of the so-called UK COVID variant has been found in Hawaii, the Department of Health reported Saturday.
The second B.1.1.7 variant case was found in an individual on Oahu with no recent history of travel.
The first case of the new strain was reported by health officials on Friday in another Oahu resident, also with no recent record of travel. The DOH says it does not appear that the two patients were ever in contact with each other.
This new variant of the coronavirus is supposedly more contagious, according to health officials. It has already been found in at least 30 other states.
Officials warn that the new variant is up to 60% more transmissible than other strains, and it could result in a roll back of the progress the state has made in getting the upper hand on the pandemic.
This second UK variant case comes as the state reported 108 new COVID-19 cases across the islands on Saturday.
Health officials are continuing to investigate the cases while ensuring quarantine measures are in place for the infected individuals.
