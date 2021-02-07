Boating accident leaves a man dead in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is dead after a boating accident in Hawaii Kai waters.
EMS officials said it happened just before 7 p.m. at Koko Marina.
They responded to a call that a 56-year-old man was apparently struck by a boat propeller. He was pronounced dead on arrival when EMS crews got there. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
Additional details surrounding the incident are unclear.
The man’s identity has not yet been publicly released.
This story may be updated.
