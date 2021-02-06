At 70, world’s oldest known Laysan Albatross becomes a mother (again)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The world’s oldest known Laysan Albatross is a mother once again.
At age 70, Wisdom hatched a new chick at Midway Atoll this week.
After three days pecking at its shell, the baby bird emerged on Monday.
Experts say Wisdom has been hatching one chick every year for the last few decades.
“We don’t know exactly how many chicks she’s raised, but certainly at least 35 based on what we know about her recent years performance,” Beth Flint of the Marine National Monuments of the Pacific said.
Biologists say the incubation period after an albatross lays an egg is typically 65 days. Most chicks hatch on Midway Atoll around this time of the year.
We’re told Wisdom and her mate Akeakamai will take turns taking care of their new addition until it’s strong enough to head out to sea this summer.
Wisdom is a popular bird, and has often served as a poster child for the species.
“When people get to know an individual bird - that’s sort of like a gateway into appreciating how beautiful they are and also how magnificently skilled they are at what they do,” Flint added.
