State says 5 Halawa prison fatalities last month were COVID-related

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state said five deaths of Halawa Correctional Facility inmates in January were coronavirus-related.
There have now been eight COVID-19 deaths of Hawaii inmates since the pandemic began.
Officials said the five Halawa inmates were all over 65 years old.
No additional information on the inmates was released.
Meanwhile, officials said Halawa Correctional Facility now has three active cases. Two are in medical isolation while the third is hospitalized.
