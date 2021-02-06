Hilo veterans home where 27 residents died of COVID faces $510,000 civil penalty

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hilo veterans home that was the site of Hawaii’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak has been assessed a $510,000 civil penalty for infection control deficiencies.
Some 35 staff and 71 residents at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home contracted coronavirus during the fall. In all, 27 residents died.
The state, which took over management of the home on Jan. 1, announced the penalty.
It said unannounced visits in October determined the home was not in compliance with infection control protocols.
Before the state took over the facility, it was operated by Utah-based Avalon Health Care.
