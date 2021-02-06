Forecast: Mostly dry and cool for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will be light and variable through the weekend, with clear nights and morning and a few afternoon clouds. Conditions will be mostly dry and stable, with only a few upslope and interior clouds and showers during the afternoons. Temperatures will still be on the cooler side.
After the weekend, we’re expecting more wet weather late Monday and Tuesday as another cold front moves through the islands, bringing the possibility of localized flooding and a few thunderstorms. Cool and dry air will follow the front around Wednesday.
At the beach, a high surf advisory has replaced the warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu, and the advisory continues for north and west shores of Molokai, north shores of Maui and west shores of the Big Island through Saturday afternoon. A small craft advisory is also up for coastal waters exposed to the swell.
We also have the monthly box jellyfish influx happening this weekend on Oahu’s south shores, so check with the lifeguards and look for warning signs before going into the water.
Longer term in surf, a new northwest swell is build Monday and Monday night, and could peak at higher level advisory heights Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. No significant swells are expected elsewhere.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.