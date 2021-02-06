Big Island man with 53 dogs arrested, accused of animal cruelty

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested a man accused of felony cruelty to animals.
Police say Alfred Cababag allegedly had 53 dogs at his home in Ocean View. Authorities allege that many of them were undernourished or hurt.
Cabagbag’s neighbors tipped off police in December leading to a search and seizure on Tuesday.
Authorities found 46 of the dogs needed further medical care. They were taken to an animal shelter in Kamuela by the Hawaii Rainbow Rangers where a veterinarian assessed the dogs.
Cabagbag was arrested and released pending further investigation. Officials say the case will be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office after a complete evaluation of the animals has been completed.
