Authorities urge residents to avoid Super Bowl parties, especially with new variant in isles

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State officials say detection of the new UK variant is not a cause for panic but a reminder to not let your guard downm especially during the Super Bowl weekend.
“Wearing masks, socially distancing, not double dipping our chips at the Super Bowl party, which we shouldn’t be having, these are the things that we can control,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
The state says the UK variant is more contagious and there are concerns parties on Super Bowl Sunday could turn into superspreader events.
“I really hope that people are mindful about who they’re going to be around,” said Alyse Kiyuna, of Honolulu. “Yeah, you know, we want to have fun, but we’re in the middle of a pandemic.”
While Kiyuna plans to stay home, Charlie Clausner of Honolulu said he plans to gather with friends — but in a safe manner.
“So, these are all friends who either we all like trust each other, to be smart with masks or social distance,” said Clausner. “I’m an educator so a lot of friends have already gotten a vaccine.”
Nelcar Pagdilao, manager at The Social Honolulu Eatery and Bar, says reservations for a table on Super Bowl Sunday are fully booked. He adds that they have already had to turn away nearly 30 people.
Pagdilao says they will not be taking any walk-ins on Sunday.
Prior to COVID, the manager says the whole bar would be packed for the NFL Championship Game, but with precautionary measures in place, he hopes everyone will cooperate and do their part.
“If you do get up, wear your masks when you leave,” said Pagdilao.
“If a place is doing temperature checks and you know if you’re high, [they] can’t let you in and then just be patient with the establishments pretty much in general.”
The governor encourages people to avoid attending any in-person parties.
