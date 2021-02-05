Trading a stage for a field, former Miss Hawaii is an NFL cheerleader for Kansas City

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Miss Hawaii Kathryn Teruya has swapped a crown for some pompoms as a cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs.
In her rookie year as an NFL cheerleader, she has been able to support and cheer on the Chiefs at various games, including this past year’s AFC championship.
However, due to restrictions from the pandemic, she will not be cheering at the Super Bowl as the Chiefs square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Teruya explained that the big game was reserved for veteran cheerleaders.
She said that COVID-19 has really changed the sport.
“In a normal season, we always do home games, but this year with COVID it was slimmed down just a little bit,” she said. “So about a fourth of the team would go to the beginning. Then all of the protocols came, so about half the team were going to every single game.”
Teruya said it’s especially different now that fans are no longer packing the stands.
But besides all of these changes and not being able to cheer on her team in-person, Teruya said that she has had an amazing rookie year.
“I really didn’t have any expectations going into the year. I don’t know what it’s been like in the past, but I’ve just had the best time. I’ve been learning so much being exposed to not only different styles of dance, but really getting to know such great people.”
While she isn’t cheering, Teruya is attending dentistry school in Kansas City.
She said far from home, she definitely misses the people, food and of course, her family.
