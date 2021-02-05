State’s outdated unemployment computer system to get a $10M overhaul

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state plans to replace its dated and overwhelmed unemployment computer system, which has been blamed on payment delays amid the pandemic.
The project is estimated to cost about $10 million, which includes a $3.8 million contract with Solid State Operations, Inc. and about a $6.5 million for storage, infrastructure, specialized staffing and other web costs.
The contract will last 18 months, but the state Labor Department said it does not have a definitive timeline for when this new system will be implemented.
According to the state, the new platform will be more user-friendly and will provide unemployment benefits on time. The system will also provide accurate charges and needed services to Hawaii employers.
Hawaii Labor Department officials said Solid State has revamped other unemployment systems, including in Alabama.
