State investigates COVID clusters linked to agricultural workers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is investigating two COVID-19 clusters associated with agricultural settings, the state Health Department said.
The clusters are linked to at least 39 cases so far.
Officials said 18 primary cases have all been among agricultural workers. The rest were among household members.
The Health Department said likely factors in the clusters include workers failing to space out during meal breaks and carpooling to and from work.
More details on active clusters being investigated in Hawaii are available in the latest DOH report.
