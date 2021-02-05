Some can’t get enough of the chilly temps. Others can’t wait to thaw out.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Keep those blankets handy!
Hawaii saw temperatures drop into the 50s overnight into Friday and forecasters say the chilly weather is expected to stick around through the weekend.
After a warmer-than-normal December and January, many in the state welcomed the chill in the air.
Others decidedly didn’t.
National Weather Service forecasters said the cold weather is thanks to the system that brought heavy rains and strong winds to the state earlier in the week.
Late Thursday into Friday, Wahiawa and Mililani saw temperatures drop into the mid-50s.
Maui and the Big Island also saw chilly temps.
Honolulu, Hilo, Kahului and Lihue recorded temperatures in the low 60s.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.