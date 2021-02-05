Maui correctional center reports another positive COVID-19 case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just a few days after reporting their first positive COVID-19 case, a second inmate at Maui Community Correctional Center has tested positive for the virus.
About 20 inmates are now in isolation at the facility and 75 have been placed under quarantine as they undergo precautionary testing.
Two corrections officers were also asked to quarantine due to possible exposure to the inmate.
So far, no staffers at MCCC have tested positive.
MCCC continues to work with the Department of Health and the Hawaii Army National Guard to implement mass testing for affected inmates and staff.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.