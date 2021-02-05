Man critically injured in crash on H-1 in Nuuanu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his 30s was critically injured in a crash on the H-1 Freeway late Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said.
The crash happened around 9 p.m.
According to EMS, the man was apparently hit by a vehicle in the westbound direction of the H-1 under the Nuuanu Avenue overpass.
Paramedics treated the man and transported him to the hospital.
Honolulu Police Department traffic investigators said they did not respond to the scene.
