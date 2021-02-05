State now has 30 sites distributing COVID vaccine to kupuna, essential workers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - While there’s been lots of press about two mass vaccination sites on Oahu, you’ve probably heard a lot less about smaller vaccination clinics in Hawaii.
The state has 30 vaccination sites across the state.
The one at Windward Community Health Center is focusing on what’s called front-facing workers in the public and private sector.
It can vaccinate up to 1,100 people each day.
On Monday, people were getting a second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
Lonn Kalama, one of those getting vaccinated, works in federal law enforcement.
“I’m very optimistic that getting vaccinated and getting the vaccine is really the answer right now to dealing with this problem that we’ve all had to deal with,” said Kalama.
Joy Tacto works in an office for the Department of Public Safety. “I’m glad we are taking it and hopefully it’ll go more to the community so everyone can take it,” she said.
Maurice Andre showed his vaccination card. He does case management for a private company.
“It gives me a peace of mind that when I am interacting with other people that I at least have another safe guard,” he said.
The state is also vaccinating workers in the Judiciary, quarantine hotels and Behavioral Health Division. Individual companies can apply to have their workers vaccinated.
“They are asking employers to look at who is having those direct interactions on a regular basis, where they are going to be at risk through those worksites,” said Dr. Amy Curtis, site administrator for the Windward vaccination site and an epidemiologist.
For those wondering when their turn will come up, Curtis says it’s coming.
“We are hoping. You keep hearing that distribution is going to get some relief at some point this spring,” said Curtis.
“Just wait, it’s going to come,” she added.
After a 15 to 30 minute monitoring period, Kalama is free to go. “I feel good so far,” he said.
He says he felt a little tired after the first shot, but it’s a small price for protection.
