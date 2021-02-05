HECO, Aloha United Way launch new program to help with utility bills

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric has partnered with Aloha United Way to launch a Hawaii Utility Bill Assistance program that plans to distribute $2 million to families that have fallen behind on payments for electric, water, sewer and gas bills.
Applicants will be chosen on a first-come, first-served basis, until program funds are completely disbursed.
Residents who qualify can receive up to $750, which can be paid to one utility or split among several.
Funds for approved applications will be disbursed directly to each utility company and cannot be used to pay telephone, cell phone, cable and internet service bills.
“Several of Hawaii’s assistance programs expired at the end of 2020, making this timely program all the more important for local families,” said John Fink, president and CEO of Aloha United Way.
Scott Seu, president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric said, “We have to be here for each other, and we want to make unpaid bills for essential utility services one less thing for families to worry about.”
Hawaiian Electric says the program is open to contributions from other companies and individuals to provide funds for a greater number of residents.
In addition to funding the new utility bill assistance program, Hawaiian Electric, the HEI Charitable Foundation and company employees have made more than $1 million in pandemic recovery contributions.
Residents interested in applying for assistance can apply through the Aloha United Way website beginning on Monday.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.