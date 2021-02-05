Hawaii reports 101 new COVID-19 cases; no additional fatalities

By HNN Staff | February 5, 2021 at 12:07 PM HST - Updated February 5 at 2:07 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Friday reported 101 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, 64 were Oahu, 25 on Maui, three on Hawaii Island, and eight were diagnosed out of state.

The new cases pushed the total to 26,286.

In the last 14 days, there have been 1,342 cases in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, no new COVID-19 fatalities were reported Friday.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 21,204 total cases
  • 1,514 required hospitalization
  • 981 cases in the last 14 days
  • 333 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,187 total cases
  • 98 required hospitalization
  • 74 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 1,833 total cases
  • 103 required hospitalization
  • 283 cases in the last 14 days
  • 26 deaths

Lanai

  • 108 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 2 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 25 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 178 total cases
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 2 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 751 total cases
  • 4 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

