Hawaii reports 101 new COVID-19 cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Friday reported 101 new COVID-19 cases.
Of those, 64 were Oahu, 25 on Maui, three on Hawaii Island, and eight were diagnosed out of state.
The new cases pushed the total to 26,286.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,342 cases in Hawaii.
Meanwhile, no new COVID-19 fatalities were reported Friday.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,204 total cases
- 1,514 required hospitalization
- 981 cases in the last 14 days
- 333 deaths
- 2,187 total cases
- 98 required hospitalization
- 74 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 1,833 total cases
- 103 required hospitalization
- 283 cases in the last 14 days
- 26 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 25 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 178 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 751 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.