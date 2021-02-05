Haleakala National Park summit reopens after a dusting of snow

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The summit of Haleakala National Park has reopened after experiencing a bit of winter weather.
Cold temperatures brought snow and ice to the summit, covering native plants and creating icy condition on roads.
Drivers should be prepared for slippery conditions and periodic ice on roadways in certain areas.
The road that leads to the Puʻuʻulaʻula (Red Hill) past the Haleakala Visitor Center is still closed due to icy roadways.
The National Park Service reminds visitors to stay on designated paths and trails to avoid stepping on ahinahina (Haleakala silverswords), which may be hidden beneath the snow.
The Kipahulu District of Haleakala National Park remains open.
