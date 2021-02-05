Forecast: More chilly nights ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry and rather cool conditions will dominate most areas Friday as the front, now east of the Big Island, continues to move further away and northwest winds blow over the state. Temperatures will be about 3 to 8 degrees below normal, with daytime highs in the mid 70′s for the next several days and overnight temperatures dropping into the upper 50′s for some spots.