Forecast: More chilly nights ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry and rather cool conditions will dominate most areas Friday as the front, now east of the Big Island, continues to move further away and northwest winds blow over the state. Temperatures will be about 3 to 8 degrees below normal, with daytime highs in the mid 70′s for the next several days and overnight temperatures dropping into the upper 50′s for some spots.
The drier and cooler weather pattern will hold through the weekend, with a low pressure area lifting off to the northeast. That will keep light and variable winds over the islands, with a few clouds and maybe some isolated light showers during the afternoons. Daytime highs will be a bit warmer, but overnight lows will still be close to 60 degrees.
Another front is expected to approach the state early next week, with winds shifting to the south on Monday. However, the forecast models are showing big differences in the timing and rainfall potential, but for now we’ll just say there’s a chance of wetter weather late Monday into Tuesday.
At the beach, a high surf warning remains up through 6 p.m. Friday for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu, and a high surf warning is posted for the north and west shores of Molokai, north shores of Maui and west shores of the Big Island. The swell should gradually subside Friday into Friday night. A new northwest swell will build Monday and Monday night. No other significant swells are expected.
A small craft advisory will also remain posted until 6 p.m. Friday for all coastal waters.
