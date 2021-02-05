Forecast: Cool temperatures and light winds hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cool conditions are expected to linger into the weekend, with clouds and showers favoring north and west slopes of most islands into Friday. The northwest winds will become light enough for a land and sea breeze pattern to setup by Friday afternoon, which will support mostly clear nights and mornings over the weekend. Although some interior cloud development will be possible through the afternoon hours, the dry air in place will limit rainfall chances. A front may bring another round of widespread rainfall early next week.