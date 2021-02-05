Episode 47: The Daily Dish with Catherine Toth Fox

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - She’s known for her mouth-watering food posts and her adventures on the long-running blog ― Catherine Toth Fox joins us on ‘Muthaship’ this week!
The editor of Hawaii Magazine joins the show to chat it up with Steph, Brooke and Noli about her bizarre interview with Hollywood actor Ben Affleck, what it took to write a children’s book and how she coped with miscarriages and the difficulties of getting pregnant.
Cat also unleashes her humorous side as she offers a personal account of the good, the bad and the ugly of motherhood.
