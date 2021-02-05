Army soldier charged with murdering wife at Schofield Barracks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A U.S. Army soldier was charged Thursday with murdering his wife on base at Schofield Barracks.
Spc. Raul Hernandez Perez, of Florida, is accused in the death of his wife, 25-year-old Selena Roth, an Army veteran.
Roth and Hernandez Perez filed for divorce in October, according to court documents.
Roth’s body was found in a trash can on Jan. 13.
She was laid to rest Monday in Florida.
Military officials said Hernandez Perez, 25, is an intelligence analyst assigned to the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade.
