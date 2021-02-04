2 women accused of using pepper spray in attempted robbery are arrested

Two women have been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery at Walmart over the weekend. (Source: Courtesy)
By Rick Daysog | February 4, 2021 at 12:41 PM HST - Updated February 4 at 12:41 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two women accused of using pepper spray during an attempted robbery at the Keeaumoku Walmart are now in police custody.

Police arrested the 29-year-old and 35-year-old suspects for second-degree robbery.

The 35-year-old also faces charges in connection with a similar robbery in the Ala Moana area.

The Walmart incident happened Saturday night when the two women allegedly tried to leave the store with two flat screen TVs without paying for them.

Cellphone video of a pepper-sprayed employee has gone viral.

