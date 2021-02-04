UH-West Oahu showcases new $37M creative media facility

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Academy of Creative Media at UH-West Oahu used to operate out of cramped quarters, making do with what they had.
But on Thursday, the program officially opened its new home: A $37 million facility designed to serve as a creative hub for students to explore their passion for media.
The facility includes classrooms, production suites and a 100-seat theater.
Students in the ACM program can borrow equipment and spaces to create their own projects.
One of those spaces is a 3,000-square-foot sound stage, where students are able to film a variety of projects and learn basic on-set skills such as setting up lights and constructing sets.
The surround sound theater is also open for students to screen and edit their work using a mixing panel.
Sharla Hanaoka, director of ACM, said all the equipment and technology in the building is equivalent to what can be found in Hollywood, allowing students to get hands-on experience.
“They’ll have the type of experience and knowledge working in this industry, using the software and equipment, so when they step in they aren’t nervous,” she said.
The program also works with a variety of community colleges and public high schools. Students can take classes to earn college credit and transition into receiving a bachelor’s degree.
Mikaela Briones, a UH West Oahu ACM freshman, heard about the program when she was in high school. She said that she is able to live her dreams at this new facility.
“When I first saw this building I was in awe. I am having so much fun, and it’s definitely a great experience,” she said.
