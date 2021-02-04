Through a camera’s lens, UH alum documented Capitol attack

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been nearly a month since the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol and many are still suffering emotional trauma from the attack.
Kalihi native Kent Nishimura is among those who experienced the chaos firsthand. He was there covering the D.C. riots as a photographer for the Los Angeles Times.
Looking back, he recalled what he could from the shocking event.
“There’s large chunks of the day that I can’t remember unless I actually look at the photographs that I took,” Nishimura said. “I don’t know if that’s trauma manifesting itself in some way or another, but it’s really kind of surreal how something like that happened.”
Nishimura graduated from the University of Hawaii and has worked for the L.A. Times for the last three years.
His original assignment on Jan. 6 out of publication’s D.C. bureau was to cover the certification of then President-elect Joe Biden’s victory and President Donald Trump’s rally.
Long before rioters breached the Capitol, tensions were running high.
“They would get pepper sprayed and would pull some of them back and said ‘Alright, more people up to the frontline,’” Nishimura described of the seemingly coordinated attack.
“They were really using like, the language of war and it really — there was something in my head that kind of clicked like, this is gonna escalate.”
As a precaution, Nishimura was working in protective gear.
After making his way to the frontlines of the mob, he got caught up on the chaos and felt a flag pole hit the back of his head.
“Luckily, I had my helmet on, so it didn’t really faze me, but he (a protester) whacked me, called me fake news and swore at me and I just kind of kept walking,” Nishimura said. “I was like I don’t have time to deal with you and I need to keep my focus on.”
So he pushed through and kept capturing every moment.
“It was so surreal in the transition that they made from flooding into the rotunda chanting ‘our house, our house,’” Nishimura recalled. “All of a sudden, the mood shifted where they all kind of took out their cell phones and were taking selfies of themselves inside the building after they committed this crime basically.”
Nishimura considers the riots among the most historic and stressful moments of his career.
Of all the shots he took that day, the one that stands out is an image of the American flag seen through a cracked window.
“It didn’t have a human element in it, but it was more of a very static, very solemn moment of kind of speaking to what had just happened that day,” Nishimura said. “I mean the capitol hadn’t been breached since 1814 I believe and the first time since then. As terrifying and as sad as this event was, it was also tremendously historic.”
