Schatz advocates for native communities in meeting with President Biden

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - US Sen. Brian Schatz met with President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 relief for native communities in Hawaii and across the country.
Joined by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Committee Chairs, Schatz said he discussed plans on how to safely reopen Hawaii’s economy, create new jobs and support business.
Schatz, the new chairman of Indian Affairs, said the meeting with the president was productive.
“One thing is clear — this administration understands the real challenges facing Hawaii and Native communities across the country, and is committed to ending the pandemic and rebuilding our economy,” he said.
Schatz also said that Biden is committed to providing robust funding for native communities.
“I look forward to continuing to work with the president to give the American people the immediate help they need,” said Schatz.
