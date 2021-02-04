Saint Louis’ Jaden Pieper signs with Pacific Lutheran University baseball

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saint Louis’ Jaden Pieper signed his letter of intent on Wednesday to play baseball at Pacific Lutheran University.
The first baseman, excited to finally put pen to paper and head to the Pacific Northwest to pursue his baseball and academic dreams.
“It’s a pretty big step for me, ever since I was in Elementary school I’ve been dreaming of playing college ball for a good school.” Pieper told Hawaii News Now. “I pride myself not only in athletics, but also in academics, so it’s a good thing that I get to go to a school that is big not only for baseball, but for engineering as well.”
Given the circumstances of the ongoing pandemic, Pieper like so many other student athletes had to get creative during the recruiting process.
Utilizing online resources, the Kaneohe native connected with college coaches around the country, especially with the coaches at PLU — given the opportunity to sign elsewhere, Piper stuck with the Lutes.
“I had a chance to go to another school,” Pieper said. “but the development and the relationship That I made with the coach at Pacific Lutheran made it a no-doubter.”
Pieper says that he is excited to get to work and meet his new teammates at PLU, but is still indifferent to the change in weather.
“I’ve been kind of preparing for that,” Pieper said. “but I’m not good with the cold.”
