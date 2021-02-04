Punahou’s Thompson, Kapolei’s Sotelo among 10 new ‘Bows signed on National Letter of Intent Day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors football team rounded out their 2021 signing class on Wednesday, after signing 10 new ‘Bows adding a depth of experience from the prep, junior college and transfer portal.
Among the new signees was Punahou’s Matagi Thompson, who wrapped up his career with the Buffanblu playing both sides of the ball, but making his biggest impact on the defense.
In his junior year, Thompson played safety for a defense that only allowed 9.8 points per game, while also winning All-ILH honorable mention honors — tallying 24 tackles, two for loss, two interceptions and three pass break ups.
Thompson will be a familiar name on the back of a UH jersey, as Matagi is the son of former Rainbow running back Afatia Thompson.
Along with Thompson, Zhen-Keith Sotelo is staying home after signing with UH late Wednesday.
Ahead of his senior year, Sotelo transferred to Kapolei High School, after a stellar junior season with the Waianae Seariders — being awarded a Polynesian Bowl invitation and multiple Division I offers.
The rest of the signing class includes mores signees from the lone star state, as UH signs three more Texas high school prospects in quarterback Brayden Schager, offensive lineman Nate Adams and defensive back Ty Marsh.
Along with the incoming freshman, head coach Todd Graham and staff have signed multiple transfers from the Division I and junior college level.
The ‘Bows added Juco transfer O’Tay Baker and five transfers from DI schools, including Arnold Azunna from Iowa State, Hugh Nelson II from Georgia, Dedrick Parson from Howard, Caleb Philips from Stanford, and Pita Tonga from Utah.
Along with the announcement of today’s signees, coach Graham also announced that walk-on starting long snapper Wyatt Tucker and walk-on starting punt returner Dior Scott will be put on full scholarship.
