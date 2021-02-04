PHOTOS: Cold front brings snow, strong winds and rain to Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa and even Haleakala got some snow this week as a cold front marched its way down the island chain.
As beautiful as the sign was, it led to car accidents and closures of summit roads.
The front also brought high winds and heavy rain to lower lying areas. Several downed trees were reported along with downed power lines, and two blown roofs on Oahu, according to HFD.
Viewers all over the state have sent in their severe weather photos.
View a weather gallery below:
