Report: Twice-a-month furloughs not needed for state workers this year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state will not have to implement the twice-a-month furloughs for thousands of state employees.
That’s according to Honolulu Civil Beat, who spoke with Gov. David Ige in an interview Wednesday.
In December, Ige announced that he would furlough most state workers starting in January, with unpaid days off translating to a 9% pay cut.
After pushback from state unions as well as the federal government’s $900 billion pandemic relief package, the furloughs were then delayed until July.
According to Civil Beat, Ige said the state was able to “reduce the labor savings” but he still needs to achieve more savings.
He did not give specifics but said he would detail his new proposal to state lawmakers soon.
This story will be updated.
