More sunshine ahead, but with a chill

Might be a little chilly for the beach, but there is a large northwest swell that will bring extra large waves for Kauai and Oahu. A high surf warning will take effect at 6 a.m. Thursday for north and west shores of the Garden Isle and Oahu. The warning could be extended to Molokai and Maui Thursday. Surf on south and east shores will remain small. A small craft advisory is also posted for all coastal waters due to the swell.