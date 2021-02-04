Mililani’s Ho’ohuli signs National letter of intent to play for the University of Nebraska

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mililani linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli finally put pen to paper on Wednesday and signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Nebraska.
Ho’ohuli is the first local boy signed to the Cornhuskers straight out of high school in more than two decades, the 4-star recruit calling Wednesday’s signing a blessing.
“It’s all a blessing just getting this opportunity to do big things and just getting that chance to play at that next level, take some weight off of my parent’s shoulders, they don’t need to pay for college.” Ho’ohuli told Hawaii News Now. “You know it’s a big step for me and my family, so it’s all a blessing and we give thanks to the lord above for everything.”
In the age of COVID-19, in-person campus visits are a thing of the past, but The Huskers recruiting department solidified their emphasis on community and was able to secure their new linebacker.
“The community our there and all of the coaches, just all the love from Nebraska, everything was just a blessing, so I felt like that was a perfect fit for me and my family.” Ho’ohuli said. “Now were on to bigger and better things, so it’s just great to be going on to the next level and putting it all forward for the family and for the state.”
Ho’ohuli embraces the challenge of representing the state when he heads to the Midwest, even though the Kapolei native is not used to the weather just yet.
“There’s four seasons over there, so I’ve just got to see, check it out, but I know that cold is going to hit me.” Ho’ohuli said. “70 degrees over here is cold, but were going to get used to it.”
Last season, Big Red finished 3-5 in the 2020 season under head coach Scott Frost, who is in his third season with Nebraska.
