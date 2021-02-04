Helping (Episode 10)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ronald Reagan once said, “We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone.”
During this time of uncertainty and hardship, helping others is more important that ever.
In this episode, we take a look at how some people are helping their communities during the pandemic.
Our first story is about a non-profit called HUGS, which is working with hundreds of families across the state who have children diagnosed with a life-threatening illness or disease.
We also meet a pair of college kids who are helping homeless women by offering them free, feminine hygiene products.
Jim also talks to a local artist who made a mural in Los Angeles to honor Kobe Bryant.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.