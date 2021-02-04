Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths; 107 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported two additional COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, bringing the death toll from the virus in the islands to 416.
Both of the newly-reported deaths are on Oahu.
Meanwhile, there were 107 new COVID infections reported.
Of those, 80 were on Oahu, 16 on Maui, and six on the Big Island. There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state.
The new cases push the statewide total to 26,187.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,374 cases in Hawaii.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,141 total cases
- 1,498 required hospitalization
- 1,016 cases in the last 14 days
- 333 deaths
- 2,184 total cases
- 97 required hospitalization
- 77 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 1,809 total cases
- 101 required hospitalization
- 278 cases in the last 14 days
- 26 deaths
- 107 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 25 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 178 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 743 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
