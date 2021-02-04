Forecast: Drier air mass moving in with chilly temperatures

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening cold front will make a slow exit east of the Big Island today. Showers will be most prevalent along the front, with much drier and cooler conditions building in following the frontal passage. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Big Island summits through 6 AM Thursday and for the Haleakala Summit through 10 AM Thursday. Cool conditions, light winds, and a few light passing showers mainly affecting north and west facing slopes and coasts are then expected Friday through the weekend. Another weather system is expected to approach the state early next week, possibly bringing another round of widespread rainfall to the island chain.
The new, large northwest swell has triggered a High Surf Warning conditions beginning Thursday for north- and west-facing shores of most of the islands from Maui westward. There is a chance some of this energy may affect west-facing shores of the Big Island by later Thursday into Friday. The swell will begin to gradually subside beginning Friday over the western islands and Friday night elsewhere. The latest model run, however, shows northwest swell energy remaining somewhat elevated through the weekend.
