Forecast: Drier air mass moving in with chilly temperatures

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening cold front will make a slow exit east of the Big Island today. Showers will be most prevalent along the front, with much drier and cooler conditions building in following the frontal passage. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Big Island summits through 6 AM Thursday and for the Haleakala Summit through 10 AM Thursday. Cool conditions, light winds, and a few light passing showers mainly affecting north and west facing slopes and coasts are then expected Friday through the weekend. Another weather system is expected to approach the state early next week, possibly bringing another round of widespread rainfall to the island chain.