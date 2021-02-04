Forecast: After the front, get out the jackets and extra blankets

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Improving weather conditions are moving in behind a weakening cold front, but get out the extra blankets and jackets, as a much cooler air mass is moving in, with overnight low temperatures down into the low 60′s for the next few nights.
The front should be east of the Big Island Thursday, with light to moderate north to northwest winds. There could be some light showers moving in from time to time, but lingering moisture near the Big Island could produce moderate showers for the Hilo side.
For the weekend, the surface low pressure area that brought the front will stall north of the state, producing light westerly winds, but conditions should remain mostly dry and cool, with some light passing showers possible.
Longer term, forecast models show another low pressure system approaching from the northwest next week that could bring more wet weather, but it’s still too early to tell exactly what will happen. We’ll keep an eye on that.
Might be a little chilly for the beach, but there is a large northwest swell that will bring extra large waves for Kauai and Oahu. A high surf warning will take effect at 6 a.m. Thursday for north and west shores of the Garden Isle and Oahu. The warning could be extended to Molokai and Maui Thursday. Surf on south and east shores will remain small. A small craft advisory is also posted for all coastal waters due to the swell.
