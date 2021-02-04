26-foot sailboat runs aground on Maui amid strong winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High winds and rough seas Wednesday drove a 26-foot sailboat half a mile away from its mooring, leading it to run aground at Maui’s Kealia Beach.
Originally docked at Kalae Pohaku Beach, the one-mast sailboat ran aground around 6 a.m.
The boat was reportedly undamaged and not leaking fuel.
It was secured with a line to a coconut tree.
The boat’s owner said he plans to tow the boat offshore on Thursday, when ocean conditions are safer.
Two officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement responded to the scene after receiving a call at 7:30 a.m.
The grounding was reported to the U.S. Coast Guard, who also responded to the scene.
