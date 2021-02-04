Despite pandemic, demand for shared working spaces is strong ... and growing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - BoxJelly’s new location at Ward Village is 7,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor shared working space.
Company CEO Rechung Fujihira said members have a lot of options to set up shop.
“You have offices. You have conference rooms. There’s open work space where people can just pop in,” he said.
Members can also opt to pay a higher rate for a private office or designated desk.
“It’s like your desk, and you get a lockable pedestal so you can keep all your stuff in there, and keep your monitor there,” Fujihira said.
Jason Cutinella owns NMG Network, a travel and leisure media company. He has his own office in Chinatown, but chooses to do his work at BoxJelly.
“I wanted a safe environment for my team. But most importantly I wanted a safe environment for my clients to come to so we could work and have meetings,” he said.
Fujihira said even with the major shift to remote work, many people feel more productive when they’re surrounded by others in a work setting. He likens it to being in a gym.
“When you go to the gym you see everyone working out, and you’re like, ‘Okay. Cool I’m in this place. This is what I do,’” he said.
He believes as the pandemic passes demand for co-working space will only increase.
Cutinella agrees. He said co-work space members have opportunities to network with others who use the services.
“I think the remote work style is completely the thing of the future,” he said. “For my company we’ll never go back to the norm.”
Until restrictions on gatherings are lifted BoxJelly will cap attendance at half-capacity.
“Right now we have a lot of people tele-commuting, a lot of people from California. We have people from Europe, from all over the place,” Fujihira said.
BoxJelly is named after the box jellyfish. The company’s first Kakaako location opened in 2011. The Ward Village space opened in October.
