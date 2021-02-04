Coast Guard crew medevacs mariner to Oahu from nearby ship

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mariner onboard a commercial vessel south of Honolulu was medevaced to shore by members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Wednesday.
Rescuers said the mariner was onboard the 984-foot long vessel “Adonis” when he suffered a hand injury early Saturday morning.
The captain of the ship called in the injury, and the Coast Guard duty flight surgeon suggested the man be airlifted out due to the potential worsening of the injury if left untreated, officials said.
The 43-year-old was medevaced from the boat Wednesday when it was 9 miles south of Honolulu.
He was said to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.
“Our aircrews train diligently to ensure they are prepared for this type of situation,” said Lt. Donald Murrow, a rescue pilot at Air Station Barbers Point. “Our aircrews and hoist-capable aircrafts are essential to ensuring mariners reach higher levels of medical care quickly.”
