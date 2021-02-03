UH’s Kanno shoots 5-under in round one of Amer Ari Invitational on Big Island.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Warriors golf freshman Isaiah Kanno wrapped up round one of the 30th Amer Ari Intercollegiate Invitational shooting 5-under 67 on Tuesday at the Hapuna Golf Course on the Big Island.
In his homecoming, the Hilo native is four strokes below the leader and in a tie for third place, after a rough double boogey on hole one, the Waiakea graduate went on a tear of 7 birdies on his following 13 holes and finished his day with four straight pars to get his 67.
As a whole, the Rainbow Warriors finished day one in seventh place with an opening card 302, Georgia Tech currently leads the pack with a 14-under 274 followed by Arizona State, USC and Washington.
‘Bows sophomore Kanata Irei shot 1-over 73 finishing as the top scorer for UH, while Kotaro Murata finished at 4-over 76, other ‘Bows Justin Arcano and Cole Yoshida shot 79 and 82, respectively.
Along with Kanno, Aj Teraoka and Matt Lloyd are also competing as individuals.
Round two of the Amer Ari Intercollegiate Invitational is set for Wednesday with an 8:00 a.m. tee time.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.