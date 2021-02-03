UH men’s and women’s basketball set to face Cal Poly this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a schedule change, the Rainbow Warrior and Wahine basketball teams are now set to face Cal Poly this weekend in a two game series, UH announced.
The Warriors host the Mustangs on Friday and Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, while the Wahine head back to the mainland to face Cal Poly in California on the same days.
This Big West match up was initially supposed to open conference play for UH back in December, but a string of COVID-19 related issues forced the series to be called off.
A bye week for the Mustangs this week allowed the two schools to coordinate to make up the series that will count towards their Big West records and rankings.
Hawaii was originally scheduled to play UC San Diego with week — with the lady ‘Bows at home and the Warriors on the road — but both programs mutually agreed to cancel the two-game series between the two.
Both men’s games will be televised on Spectrum Sports at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time, while the Wahine game times are still to be determined.
