Strong cold front batters isles with heavy rain, gusty winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drenching rains and blustery winds battered parts of the state Wednesday, bringing down trees and knocking out power.
The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to at least 18 weather-related calls ranging from arcing wires, to downed trees and power lines, to two blown roofs.
Flood advisories for parts of the state have expired.
But a wind advisory remains up for the state and forecasters warn localized gusts of over 50 mph are possible. The National Weather Service has also issued a winter weather advisory for the Big Island summits, a special marine warning and a small craft advisory.
A number of brown water advisories are also in place for several bays and beaches. Officials say the public should avoid swimming in murky waters for health and safety reasons.
The severe weather was triggered by a strong cold front moving over the state.
On Molokai, the severe weather forced the closure of Maunaloa Elementary. At about 2:30 p.m., the National Weather Service reported strong thunderstorms moving through Maui County from the west.
The severe weather also forced the postponement of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Health officials said the Maui District Health Office was planning on vaccinating 450 people at the UH Maui College on Wednesday. They were able to administer shots to 330 people before the severe weather set in.
The remaining patients will receive their shots Friday.
Haleakala National Park on Maui was also closed Wednesday due to wintry conditions. Park officials said all sunrise reservations for Thursday have been canceled.
Meanwhile, gusty winds brought down several trees on Oahu, including on Luluku Road in Kaneohe. Over on Lolii Street, a tree fell on top of a Toyota truck.
Another large tree also came down in Kapiolani Park around 8 a.m.
Hawaiian Electric crews responded to several large power outages throughout the days, in Nuuanu, Windward Oahu, Ewa and Waianae. It was not immediately known if they were all weather-related.
Earlier in the day, Kauai saw 2 to 3 inches of rain as the front moved over the island chain.
Several areas have also seen very strong winds, with gusts to 50 mph.
On Wednesday morning, a gust of 39 mph was recorded at Honolulu’s airport. Winds were also strengthening over Maui County. Shortly before 9 a.m., Kahului Airport reported sustained southerly winds of 31 miles per hour with gusts of 41 mph.
The leading edge of the front is expected to move toward the Big Island on Wednesday evening.
The front will also potentially bring another blanket of snow to the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. The Big Island highest summits have been placed under a winter weather advisory.
The National Weather Service expects 2 to 4 inches of snow at the summits.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.